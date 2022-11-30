So runs the welcoming message on the Invest Portsmouth website, set up by the city council to entice businesses into our ‘dynamic and vibrant coastal city’ as well as providing a one-stop shop for existing companies and those looking to relocate.

A thriving economy is vital for any local authority and, in Portsmouth, the council has many ways and means of supporting it. It came to the fore during the height of the pandemic when all the stops were pulled out in the fight to help keep local businesses alive and this level of support remains as vital today during these challenging economic times.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council’s commitment has again been shown by supporting The News Business Excellence Awards 2023, with the authority sponsoring Small Business of the Year.

Cllr.Steve Pitt, Cabinet Member for Culture, Leisure and Economic Development at Portsmouth City Council. Picture: Sarah Standing

Steve Pitt, Cabinet Member for Culture, Leisure and Economic Development, said: ‘Portsmouth City Council is delighted to support the News Business Excellence awards for 2023. Our support of businesses is key to the success of the city and in challenging times it's particularly important to celebrate and inspire our communities and share the great practice and innovation that our entrepreneurial city is known for.’

The awards are a highlight of the south coast’s business calendar and are are back in their traditional February date at The Guildhall in Portsmouth. Businesses of all sizes and sectors - along with the individuals who make them a success - are invited to send in their nominations in what is our 21st year of recognising, rewarding and celebrating success in Portsmouth and surrounding areas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Categories for the awards include start-up, small, medium and large businesses of the year. Judges will also be welcoming entries for the businesses doing most to be sustainable and those supporting their local communities along with global, retail, manufacturing/engineering leisure/culture, visitor attraction/event. The awards will also celebrate the best company to work for through Employer of the Year, along with individual categories of entrepreneur, young entrepreneur and trainee/apprentice.

Closing date for entries is fast approaching - December 16. For more information go to portsmouthbusinessexcellence.co.uk.

Advertisement Hide Ad