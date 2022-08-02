Zingers Adventure Golf, based in Fratton’s Bridge Shopping Centre, has been closed since June 6, but is reopening on Sunday, August 14.

Teague Fullick became the owner of the indoor golf course in last year and had originally planned to do the refit in January, but due to the Covid, he postponed it.

Teague said it ‘was a bare bones course’ before the refurbishment and added: ‘As soon as you walk through the door we have the wow factor now that we didn’t have before.

The golf course is set to reopen after a huge refit. Picture credit: Zingers Adventure Golf

‘It is a really grand look so it is such a different look compared to before. It is just chalk and cheese to what we had.’

The refurbishment includes a new mural produced by Dr Zadok, who is a well known street artist based in London.

Walls have been knocked down and there are a range of life-sized props to add a touch of neon magic to the course.

Teague added: ‘There is a limited amount of things to do with the kids so having that extra thing is something that the community have really wanted.

‘We do a lot of work with a charity called Make where children and adults with disabilities can come in and play a game pretty much for free.’

The owner had to turn bookings off due to the refit, but the system is now backup and running ahead of the opening. For details, see zingersuv.co.uk/