It is the second of the businesses stores in the area with the original Leigh Park store proving popular over the past year. The new store opened in Charlotte Street with a number of shoppers coming down on Saturday, August 2, to check out the range of products on offer.
The store sells a range of items that are close to, or just passed, best before dates allowing shoppers to pick up items for cut prices. It also sells more than just food, with everything from pillows and dog beds, to cleaning products, condiments, and cereal on offer.
The stock on offer includes products from big brands such as Heinz and Walkers.
Here are 9 pictures of the store opening:
