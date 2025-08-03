Bargain Brand Foods opens its doors for the first time in Portsmouth as shoppers check out its range of products

Bargain Brand Foods opened its doors for the first time in Portsmouth this weekend.

It is the second of the businesses stores in the area with the original Leigh Park store proving popular over the past year. The new store opened in Charlotte Street with a number of shoppers coming down on Saturday, August 2, to check out the range of products on offer.

The store sells a range of items that are close to, or just passed, best before dates allowing shoppers to pick up items for cut prices. It also sells more than just food, with everything from pillows and dog beds, to cleaning products, condiments, and cereal on offer.

The stock on offer includes products from big brands such as Heinz and Walkers.

Here are 9 pictures of the store opening:

Bargain Brand Foods opened on Charlotte Street on Saturday, August 2.

Bargain Brand Foods opened on Charlotte Street on Saturday, August 2.

Staff welcome customers through the doors for the first time.

Staff welcome customers through the doors for the first time.

The store sells a range of items that are close to, or just passed, best before dates allowing shoppers to pick up items for cut prices.

The store sells a range of items that are close to, or just passed, best before dates allowing shoppers to pick up items for cut prices.

The store sells a large variety of products from pillows and dog beds, to cleaning products, condiments, and cereal.

The store sells a large variety of products from pillows and dog beds, to cleaning products, condiments, and cereal.

