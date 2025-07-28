Portsmouth shoppers will have the chance to peruse a selection of bargains this weekend as as a new store opens in the city centre.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bargain Brand Foods will be opening their second store in the area when they open on Charlotte Street on Saturday, August 2 at 10am. The store sells a range of items that are close to, or just passed, best before dates allowing shoppers to pick up items for cut prices.

The business has gained a loyal following in Leigh Park where it runs weekly competitions for locals to save even more money. Owner David Charles said: “We have been open for over a year in Leigh Park and it has been quite successful, the customers seem to love us and we have a good little community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I always wanted to open a second store and Portsmouth city centre made a lot of sense for us. It was all about finding the right location, and we found a nice corner unit which became available and was the perfect opportunity. It is right next to the open-air carpark at Cascades so it gives us good visibility.”

Bargain Brand Foods will be opening in Charlotte Street on Saturday, August 2. | Google

One of the features that has made the store so popular in Leigh Park is the competitions they run to help shoppers save even more money. This will be introduced from the off in Portsmouth.

David said: “I do a lot of advertising on Facebook running weekly competitions where you have to like or share our video and the winner gets £25 to £50 worth of free shopping. For the opening we will be running a competition where four people can win £50 worth of free shopping.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bargain Brand Foods sell more than just food with everything from pillows and dog beds, to cleaning products, condiments, and cereal on offer. The stock on offer includes products from big brands such as Heinz and Walkers.

David said: “We provide short date/passed the best before date food which are heavily discounted. The best before date on food is just a guideline, it’s a product manufacturers quality guarantee, but with most items you are good six or 12 months after it.

“We also sell lots of products that are in date, but we have some near the date and some that have just passed, and the price reflects the date.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With the opening a matter of days away, David can’t wait to welcome customers through the door. He said: “I am buzzing to be opening in Portsmouth, I'm really looking forward to it. Come on down and say hello.”