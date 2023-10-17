A “community hub” cocktail bar has opened in Southsea – and it’s owners hope it will serve as a “a symbol of unity” in the area.

Southsea Spirit opened at 112 Albert Road, Southsea, in August and has proved popular with local people thanks to its eclectic range of beverages and community focus.

The bar is run by a small team comprising company founders Lauren Elliott and Harriet Scutt along with barman Raul. Lauren and Harriet found success in 2021 when they launched a tropical gin under the “Southsea Spirit” name, which can now be bought at various Portsmouth locations including the new cocktail bar.

Harriet said: “From a business that we started just before Covid to now actually see this come to fruition – for Lauren and I, it’s a massive sense of pride. It’s been a fantastic journey for us.

“It’s all about community, forging those connections and giving back. We love Southsea as an area – it’s so diverse and vibrant – so we just wanted to create something that really fits in with that.”

She added that they hope to expand with the launch of new drinks and further community events.

Southsea Spirit “aims to be not just a bar but a place where locals come together, acquaintances become friends, and stories are swapped.” In line with this vision, Harriet – who recently lost her aunt to breast cancer – will be launching a special pink Bramble cocktail this month in her memory, with profits going to local charity Rowan’s Hospice.

The venue opens from 10.00am between Tuesday and Friday, and from 2.00pm on Saturday, serving coffee and snacks during the daytime.

Alongside its range of cocktails, the bar also serves a range of wines and craft beers, provided by Two-Thirds Beer.

Harriet said that the bar provides an intimate venue for events and has fostered a relationship with adjacent recording studio Southsea Sound – and the bar is planning to host a regular open mic night in the near future. To find out more about the bar’s story and upcoming events, visit the Southsea Spirit Facebook page.

