The hair and beauty salon moved from East Street to 13a South Street, and held a day of festivities to mark the occasion on Sunday.

As well as all types of ladies hairdressing, Beautiful Me offers a range of beauty treatments including lashes, brows, nails, and teeth whitening.

Salon owner Katrina Othen said that this was a positive ‘expansion’ of her business and is looking forward to what the future may bring.

Pictured is: Katrina Othen with her staff, Harriet Craddock, Tilley Coveney, Gemma Dudman. Picture: Keith Woodland (270221-3)

She said: ‘Our old business [space] was lovely but it was quite minimal so we could only have two hairdressing stations.

‘We want to expand our hairdressing so we’ve moved here as it’s bigger, it’s more open spaced.’

In the South Street shop, the salon has enough room for three stations as well as a new double wash basin.

Pictured is: Katrina Othen with her staff, Harriet Craddock, Tilley Coveney, Gemma Dudman. Picture: Keith Woodland (270221-12)

Katrina, who lives in Horndean, said: ‘It means we’ll be able to take on more clients as we grow as a business.’

The Beautiful Me salon was decked out with decorations, including a balloon arch from Warrior Events, and flower arrangements from The Flower Wall Company.

Customers were welcomed with goody bags, cakes, and a glass of bubbles to celebrate the business relaunch.

Katrina has been running Beautiful Me since August 2020.

Pictured is: The Salon Picture: Keith Woodland (270221-16)

She said: We opened in the middle of a pandemic - we’ve been closed more times than we’ve been open.

‘We’re hoping that things will get easier now we’ve moved.’

Exterior view of the salon. Picture: Keith Woodland (270221-10)

The salon. Picture: Keith Woodland (270221-9)

Some of the welcome gifts at the relaunch. Picture: Keith Woodland (270221-8)