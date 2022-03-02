Hall & Woodhouse will be offering a blue light card discount of 15 per cent in all its establishments that serve food.

Osborne View, in Hill Head Road, Fareham, is one of them.

Lucinda Gray, company relationships manager at Hall & Woodhouse, said the concession is a thank you gesture to essential workers who helped their communities through the pandemic.

The discount will be offered across all Hall & Woodhouse Brewery pubs, including establishments in Fareham and across Hampshire.

She said: ‘The last few years have been difficult for everyone, and our emergency services have done extraordinary work to keep us all safe.

‘Introducing a blue light card discount to all our managed houses is a small way to give back to all of the incredibly selfless people that have worked so hard during such a challenging time.’

The blue light card is the largest emergency service and NHS discount service for the UK’s public sector.

It is available to NHS workers and other essential and public sector employees at the British Army, Red Cross and more.

The 15 per cent discount is available seven days a week, if the bill includes a main meal, sandwich or a slice of cake and a hot drink.

Ms Gray added: ‘Hall & Woodhouse is always looking for ways to further enrich the communities it serves.

‘With nearly 500,000 blue light card members across our trading area, this presented us with the perfect opportunity to give back to these extremely valued members of our community.’

The pubs in Hampshire offering the concession include Osborne View in Fareham, The Plough, in Bursledon, The Jolly Sailor, in Old Bursledon, Southampton, and The Talisman, in Park Gate.

More details on the Blue Light Card can be found here.

