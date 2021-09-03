Portsmouth set for new fried chicken and waffles restaurant alongside 'new concept' restaurant in Port Solent

Port Solent Marina.

The restaurants are being launched as part of Crown Partnership, which is made up of events, hospitality and catering providers, including Michelin-starred restaurants in Devon and Essex, as well as a nationwide pop-up fruit juice bar business.

The chicken and waffle restaurant will be part of the Bird chain of restaurants, with several outlets operating across London.

Bird, which sells a selection of burgers, fried chicken, and waffles, is currently open in Camden, Islington, and Canary Wharf.

Crown Partnership will also launch a new concept restaurant in Port Solent, according to a representative from the group.

Both enterprises are set to launch before spring 2022.

Upcoming roles within the new businesses will include benefits such as a performance bonus, additional holidays, family discount rates and flexible working opportunities.

Crown Partnership’s senior partner Charles Beer said: ‘With many people left unemployed as a result of the pandemic, it feels so good to be helping individuals back into work again.

‘With all restrictions now having been lifted, it is great that the hospitality industry can thrive once again.

‘Some parts of our business are already performing better than pre COVID-19.’

It comes as pubs and restaurants across the city have reported a recruitment crisis, with hundreds of vacancies in the sector according to recruitment websites as of last week.

