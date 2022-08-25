Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ewa Fraczak, the owner of Blossom Boutique, used to work in a florist in Warsaw, Poland, where she had the opportunity to work for a number of big clients and get a grasp of the industry.

She has been in the florist trade for 18 years and has always had a passion for plants and flowers, with her dream being to one day own her own florists.

The shop will be celebrating its fifth anniversary on September 13 and the Ewa is ecstatic that she has come so far.

Ewa Fraczak, owner of Blossom Boutique.

The owner came to England 10 years ago, where she found herself working in a florists, but after having her second child, she decided she was going to take the plunge and embark on her floral journey.

Ewa said: ‘It feels really good and I feel now that we are well-established. We have got our customer base and loyal customers that are coming back and new ones as well.

‘Sometimes when I walk into my shop, I feel grateful that I get to share my love for plants and flowers with everyone.’

The mum of two said that lockdown actually helped her business because she was able to increase all of her social media following significantly, which has helped improve her client base.

During the pandemic, Ewa was doing contactless deliveries and orders and due to the restrictions, people were buying bouquets for family members resulting in a surge of business.

The florist has been busy over the last few months as there has been a huge increase in the demand for flowers for weddings and events that have stacked up over the last few years.

She has also had her work featured in Gunwharf Quays when she was asked to create a flower arch for their anniversary, and she said that was ‘ really interesting’ to do.