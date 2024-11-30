B&M opens in Arundel Street Portsmouth as shoppers queue to be the first to get their hands on bargains

By Joe Williams
Published 30th Nov 2024, 11:25 BST
A large crowd of shoppers queued outside a popular discount shop as it opened its doors for the first time.

The new B&M in Arundel Street, Portsmouth, opened at 8am on Saturday, November 30, with shoppers eagerly waiting to get their hands on some bargains. Ever since its opening was announced in September it has received an enthusiastic response from locals.

The shop has opened in the old unit previously occupied by Wilko and sells a number of items including household goods, food, drink, cleaning products, toys, and other household items.

A chilly morning did not stop people rising early to be the first to get through the doors and The News joined them to have a look inside.

Here are 20 pictures of B&M opening:

Customers stream into the new B&M store as it opens at 8am. Picture: Mike Cooter (301124)

1. B&M opening

Customers stream into the new B&M store as it opens at 8am. Picture: Mike Cooter (301124) Photo: Mike Cooter

Pets are well catered for at the new B&M store on Arundel Street. Picture: Mike Cooter (301124)

2. B&M opening

Pets are well catered for at the new B&M store on Arundel Street. Picture: Mike Cooter (301124) Photo: Mike Cooter

Rachel Erwich,18, with mum Joanne Erwich, 54, at the 8am opening of the new B&M store on Arundel Street. Picture: Mike Cooter (301124)

3. B&M opening

Rachel Erwich,18, with mum Joanne Erwich, 54, at the 8am opening of the new B&M store on Arundel Street. Picture: Mike Cooter (301124) Photo: Mike Cooter

Shoppers queued up at 8am for the opening of the new B&M in Arundel Street on Saturday, November 30. Picture: Mike Cooter (301124)

4. B&M opening

Shoppers queued up at 8am for the opening of the new B&M in Arundel Street on Saturday, November 30. Picture: Mike Cooter (301124) Photo: Mike Cooter

