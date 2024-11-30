The new B&M in Arundel Street, Portsmouth, opened at 8am on Saturday, November 30, with shoppers eagerly waiting to get their hands on some bargains. Ever since its opening was announced in September it has received an enthusiastic response from locals.
The shop has opened in the old unit previously occupied by Wilko and sells a number of items including household goods, food, drink, cleaning products, toys, and other household items.
A chilly morning did not stop people rising early to be the first to get through the doors and The News joined them to have a look inside.
Here are 20 pictures of B&M opening:
