Families enjoy the Waterlooville Christmas light switch on as Santa brings the town into the festive season - In pictures

By Joe Williams
Published 29th Nov 2024, 12:57 BST
Santa Clause delighted local children as he made an appearance to turn on Waterlooville’s Christmas lights.

Families flocked to Waterlooville precinct on Thursday, November 28, to enjoy a festive evening of carol singing by school choirs, as well as brass band and dance performances. Santa Clause and his trusty elf came down to turn on the lights at 6pm and kick start the season of goodwill in the town.

Locals from around the area braved a cold evening but were kept warm by performances from The Denmead Brass Band and the Sian Goddard Academy of Dance. Shops stayed open late to allow people to browse the aisles and get a head start on Christmas shopping.

Here are 28 pictures of families enjoying the Waterlooville Christmas light switch on:

Duke the Sausage kept warm in a festive jumper at the Waterlooville Christmas light switch on. Photos by Alex Shute

Large crowds gathered to see the school children sing Christmas carols. Photos by Alex Shute

Hundreds of people attended the Waterlooville Christmas light switch on Thursday, November 29. Photos by Alex Shute

Santa Clause delighted the kids with an appearance as he turned on the light with The Elf. Photos by Alex Shute

