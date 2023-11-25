B&M store in Titchfield to create more than 80 jobs - here's when it will open
The retailer has taken possession of previous Argos and Sealy stores, combining them for a total of 34,840sqft and the store has undergone a comprehensive internal and external refurbishment.
The new store will be officially opening its doors at 8am on Saturday, December, 2, 2023.
Customers can expect to find a wide variety of branded groceries including a range of food, drink, and pet food. There will also be a selection of quality health and beauty products, homeware, electricals, DIY essentials, toys, games, gifts, and plenty more.
The store manager from B&M said: “We’re feeling extremely positive about the creation of more jobs for local people, and we hope customers are going to be delighted with their new store."
The colleagues were asked to nominate a local charity they think truly deserves some VIP treatment for the work they do for the local community.
They chose the team from The Rainbow Centre for Conductive Education to take centre stage and officially unveil the new B&M store.
The Rainbow Centre for Conductive Education is a charity which supports children and adults affected by neurological conditions and teach them how to live their lives to their fullest. Created by a small group of parents looking to provide the best help and support they could for their children with Cerebral Palsy. Using Conductive Education – a system of learning based on the simple concept of human potential that everyone has the capability to learn and develop, irrespective of their starting point.
The store manager added: “The Rainbow Centre for Conductive Education really stood out for us, so we wanted to give them some VIP treatment as a thank you for all the hard work that they have done. We hope that our donation can help them to continue the great work they do.”
The store will also boast its own garden centre and it will sell hundreds of plant varieties and gardening essentials.