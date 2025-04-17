Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Bold plans have been unveiled to create a new state of the art manufacturing facility as part of the ambitious Daedalus Waterfront development.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Engineering and manufacturing business Blanchard Wells has announced it is buying a major first plot at the North of the site to create a new enhanced manufacturing facility supporting 200 new jobs in the region, including apprenticeships with the nearby Civil Engineering Training Centre (CETC).

The move is a first major step in bringing forward a larger vision for Daedalus at Lee-on-the-Solent, bringing about a mixed-use for the 42-acre waterfront development.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first, commercial phase of Daedalus Waterfront is called The Sir Douglas Evill Enterprise Zone, named after the first commandant of RNAS Lee-on-the-Solent, who played a key role in the Battle of Britain.

Daedalus waterfront development | Daedalus

As part of this, Blanchard Wells has purchased Phase 1a, adjacent to the airport and control tower, and will be submitting a new planning application in partnership with Daedalus Waterfront to allow the creation of this new facility.

It is hoped this will be followed by other phases of this historic site which will see barracks restored and converted into homes and a revamp for the nearby Hovercraft Museum. The project is estimated to bring, in total, 240 full-time job opportunities to Daedalus Waterfront on completion, and the Blanchard Wells partnership will contribute to this total.

It is hoped that by early 2027 this new facility will feature a state-of-the-art Technology Centre, dedicated to manufacturing precast lift cores, stairs, and columns using market-leading reduced carbon concrete. Following that, Blanchard Wells intends to launch a Construction Hub which will bring together its professional teams. It also plans to support local start-ups through the creation of a Construction Hub Network, which Blanchard Wells will lead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mark Wells, chairman of Blanchard Wells said: "As we celebrate 25 years of trading, it’s only fitting that we mark this milestone with a bold step into the future. This site marks a major investment in our future and will be developed in three carefully planned phases, in keeping with the historic design principles of the wider Daedalus Waterfront scheme.

“We’re proud to name it The Sir Douglas Evill Enterprise Zone, in honour of the Air Chief Marshal who oversaw HMS Daedalus and played a key role in the Battle of Britain. This landmark project will create exciting new opportunities within our team and over 200 new jobs in the region, including apprenticeships in collaboration with the nearby Civil Engineering Training Centre (CETC)”.

Staff at Blanchard Wells | Blanchard Wells

The regeneration scheme has been put forward by a joint venture between Patron Capital, MurrayTwohig Developments, and Orwell Real Estate, who were selected by Homes England as development partners for the site last year.

The vision for the site includes

24,500sqm of new, modern employment and industrial space.

5,200sqm of commercial space for new businesses and jobs in the Solent Enterprise Zone.

346 new mixed-tenure homes, 76 of which will be refurbishments of the existing heritage buildings including the historic barracks square.

New community services and facilities, including a public park.

To create a world-class visitor attraction at Seaplane Square and The Hovercraft Museum.

David Twohig co-founder of MurrayTwohig Development and CEO of Daedalus Development Company said: “This investment by Blanchard Wells in the regeneration of Daedalus Waterfront is the best possible start to the project; bringing advanced manufacturing, new jobs and an active partner in to help kick off the initial commercial phases of the project, helping us deliver on our commitment of this being a jobs and opportunity-led scheme”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kevin Cooke, senior partner at Patron Capital added: “Patron Daedalus Ltd welcomes Blanchard Wells as the first partner to recognise the attractiveness of Daedalus Waterfront, we look forward to investing in the future of Lee-on-the-Solent together. ”

More information at www.daedaluswaterfront.co.uk