Brasserie Blanc in Gunwharf Quays to close for refurbishment - closure and reopening dates
and live on Freeview channel 276
The restaurant will be closed from Monday, April 8 until Sunday, April 28 to allow the work to take place - before a grand reopening on Monday, April 29.
Emily Rowe, assistant manager, said: "It is a very belated refurb that many guests, and ourselves, have been waiting for, as our last refurb was in 2015, so you can imagine the need for a refresh! We'll be closed for three weeks due to the size of the project. It will include our outside terrace, a full redesign of our inside areas, as well as our kitchen having a revamp."
The restaurant is part of the chain founded by French chef Raymond Blanc and serves a French and Mediterranean themed menu.
For more details visit https://brasserieblanc.com/restaurants/portsmouth/
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.