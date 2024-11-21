Breeze expands VWFS Rent-a-Car provision in Hampshire

Shafiur Rahman Rental Manager, Breeze Motor Group

Breeze Motor Group is expanding its VWFS Rent-a-Car provision in Hampshire, with new services available from its Portsmouth and Southampton van centres by the end of the year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Building on their successful van rental scheme, which launched in 2019, Breeze Van Centre Portsmouth will be adding Volkswagen car hire to its services from 20 November 2024.

Key vehicles on the fleet include the classy Arteon and ever-popular Golf, with retail and business customers able to take advantage of daily, weekend and short-term rentals of up to 28 days, with flexible rental options available for the longer-term.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From early December, the full Volkswagen van range will also be available to hire from Breeze Van Centre Southampton: from practical panel and Luton vans, to lifestyle vans including the versatile Multivan, all-electric ID.

Buzz and California campervans.

Breeze Motor Group Rental Manager, Shafiur Rahman, said: “We’re delighted to be expanding our vehicle rental provision with VWFS Rent-a-Car. Along with our VWFS Rent-a-Car service in Poole, which opened earlier this year, customers along the South Coast can now benefit from a comprehensive, trusted rental option for all their personal and business needs, with easy booking and no hidden extras.”

To make a car or van booking, visit www.vwfsrentacar.co.uk or head to www.breezecampers.co.uk for campervan hire.