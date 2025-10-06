Creatiques raises a glass after winning coveted award following more than three decades in the industry
Co-owners of Creatiques, Andrew and Rob Pearce have been leading the bridal scene in Southsea for three decades - and with more experience than most, the pair have now celebrated yet another award win.
On Monday, September 15, the couple travelled to the Majestic Hotel, in Harrogate, for the Bridal Buyer awards which have been dubbed the ‘Oscars of the bridal industry’.
The awards place a much deserved spotlight on businesses and suppliers within the industry that go the extra mile.
During the awards ceremony, Creatiques was recognised with the coveted Editors’ Choice Award, which praised the business for its dedication and community support.
Andrew said: “To feel seen, celebrated, and lifted up in this way is beyond words.
“This award isn’t just for us—it belongs to everyone who has supported and believed in this journey. We are truly blessed.
“The moment was not only overwhelming but also deeply affirming, reflecting the genuine support and admiration of peers across the industry.”
Following 28 years of charitable work, Andrew and Rob were met with a standing ovation from Maggie Sottero Designs and a huge applause, celebrating their outstanding achievement.
Adding this latest win to their portfolio, the duo have also been the successful recipients of the Best Bridal Retailer award at the South Central Wedding Industry Awards in 2023 and Best Retailer award at the Business Excellence Awards 2024.
The boutique, which is located in Albert Road, is open Tuesday, beween 10am and 7pm, Thursday and Friday between 10am and 5pm and Saturday between 9.30am and 5pm.