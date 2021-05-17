British Airways launches new route to Chambery in French Alps from Southampton Airport
A NEW route will be launched by British Airways from Southampton Airport this winter.
The route will fly into Chambéry, in the French Alps, enabling passengers easy access to some of Europe’s most famous mountain resorts.
Tickets are now on sale for the route, which starts mid-December, via the British Airways website.
Steve Szalay, operations director at Southampton Airport, said: ‘It is great to see British Airways add the Chambéry route to Southampton Airport.
‘With the successful rollout of vaccinations across Europe there will be high demand for ski trips for our passengers.’
In December British Airways announced 11 European 2021 summer routes from Southampton including popular holiday destinations in Spain, Italy, Portugal, Greece, France and Germany.
BA CityFlyer this summer will fly from Southampton to Alicante, Malaga, Florence, Faro, Mykonos, Ibiza, Palma de Mallorca, Bergerac Dordogne Périgord, Limoges–Bellegarde, Nice Côte d'Azur, Edinburgh and Berlin.
The ban on overseas travel was lifted on Monday, with 12 countries and territories on the green travel list, meaning no need to isolate o n return. Further reviews of countries are set to take place every three weeks.