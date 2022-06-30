Brymor Construction, based in Denmead, announces intention to appoint administrators in bid to avoid liquidation

Brymor Construction Ltd, one of the biggest contractors in the region, has also reportedly told subcontractors to stop working on its sites.

The company has filed a notice of its intention (NOI) to appoint an administrator at the High Court. An NOI provides temporary protection from creditors, giving the company breathing room to find a way to save the business from liquidation.

Staff were telling on social media how they had been told to leave Brymor construction sites.

Brymor Construction worked on the revamp at the Pyramids in Portsmouth with the creation of Exploria

It was established in 1987 by chairman Stephen Morton and his wife Jan and had an annual turnover of £75m.

It employs more than 150 staff.

Brymor's last set of published accounts were for the year ending March 31, 2020, with Mr Morton reporting a ‘challenging year.’

The company had previously filed for an accounting period extension when they should have been filing the 2021 accounts.

Last year it was responsible for the £2.5m makeover of The Pyramids in Southsea, converting it from a swimming pool to Exploria, a soft-play centre.

Earlier in 2022 the company was celebrating its 35th year in business and that they had won contracts worth £20m – including construction of new shooting lodge at Lovelocks Barn, Southwick, and new work on balconies at Vista Building, Portsmouth.

It was only a month ago it was also announced Brymor had won the contract to build a new state-of-the-art gym for Southampton Football Club.