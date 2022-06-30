Almost 1,000 Ukrainian and Afghan refugees currently living in Hampshire, says county council

As conflicts continue to rage on in Ukraine and Afghanistan, refugees are fleeing their war-torn homes and settling in the UK.

The surge in recent months has come via the government's Homes for Ukraine scheme, which sees residents offering up their homes for refugees to live with them and receiving £350 per month from the government.

Many Afghan refugees are still stuck in hotel accommodation.

According to Hampshire County Council, there are now 816 Ukrainian families living in Hampshire as part of the scheme.

More can settle in Hampshire outside the scheme, but the county council does not have figures for them.

A further 31 Afghan families have also been permanently resettled across the county, with 43 families still in temprary accommodation.

Those still in temporary accommodation may be permanently resettled outside of Hampshire.

Councillor Rob Humby, leader of Hampshire County Council, said: 'Hampshire has a strong track record of welcoming refugees to our county and providing support to help them rebuild their lives.

'We continue to work diligently, alongside our district and borough council partners, and other community organisations, to support those choosing to settle here, either temporarily or in the longer term.

'Alongside delivering important public services for the people of Hampshire, our additional support to refugees to our county comprises a wide range of services ranging from education and social care to housing and health – and we are committed to continuing to help those fleeing war and conflict, both now and in the future, and to help make Hampshire a safe and supportive new home.'

Ukrainians began fleeing their homes when Russia first invaded their country on February 24.

It is believed that more than eight million Ukrainians have lost their homes due to the conflict - a third of the country's overall population.

According to the United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR), there are 2.6m registered Afghan refugees across the world.

UNHCR reports that 2.2m of these have resettled in Iran and Pakistan.