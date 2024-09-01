Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A dental practice which closed down in Waterlooville is being replaced with a convenience store.

The Bupa Dental Care service in Stakes Hill Road, Waterlooville, has been replaced with a Nisa local. The business looks set to open.

Bupa Dental Care cut 85 locations across the UK in March 2023, with the business blaming “systemic” challenges being blamed for the decision. A shortage of staff was among the factors which influenced the closures.

The company, which provides NHS and private dental care, previously said the number of UK practices would be brought down to 365, with sites being closed, sold or merged. The decision to cut these locations impacted 1,200 employed and self-employed staff, over a tenth of Bupa’s 9,000-strong workforce - they promised to redeploy staff where possible.

Mark Allan, general manager for Bupa Dental Care, previously said: “This decision has not been taken lightly and closure is a last resort. Despite our continued efforts, the dental industry is facing a number of significant and systemic challenges that are placing additional pressure on providing patient care, in particular recruiting dentists to deliver NHS dental care.”