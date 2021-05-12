Business Excellence Awards 2021: Deadline looms for biggest business award night in city
A RALLYING cry has gone out for people to get their entries in as the deadline for The News’ Business Excellence Awards nears.
The awards, which see honours handed out in 15 different categories, seek to recognise excellence in business across a range of sectors.
The entries are judged by a panel of experts and the winners are announced at a grand ceremony at the Portsmouth Guildhall on July 8.
Now, as the deadline for entries looms, is your last chance to enter – or to nominate someone you work with.
Businesses can enter two categories, for free , and submit unlimited entries into the Trainee/Apprentice of the Year category, but applications need to be in by midnight on Friday, May 14.
Pat Smith, from lead sponsor the University of Portsmouth, urged people to submit their applications, before it closes.
She said: ‘With the closing date nearly upon us, I would encourage any business who has thought about entering to do so.
‘This is a great opportunity for businesses to cel e brate their success, demonstrate the ir excellence and raise their profile to a large audience across the region.
‘The category sponsors will be supported by colleagues from across the university when it comes to judging the entries, let's give them plenty of work to do.’
Event organiser Linda Pritchard said she was delighted to see so many fantastic entries already – but she encouraged others to not miss our and submit theirs.
She said: ‘The quality of entries so far has been brilliant. I am sure it's going to be one of the best years ever.
‘We are looking to highlight all businesses, but we especially want to honour our to apprentices and showcase their outstanding work.
‘These people shape our future, so if you have an amazing apprentice or trainee working for you make sure they are in the running. Don't miss out.’
Editor of The News Mark Waldron said: ‘This year it is more important than ever to celebrate all the hard work from the outstanding businesses we have in our area. You have nothing to lose by entering, so please don’t delay.’