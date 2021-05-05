Business Excellence Awards: Winning award helps Portsmouth firm Chilli Mash Company to grow
WINNING an accolade at The News’ Business Excellence Awards helped this small Portsmouth firm to grow and helped its products become hot stuff.
Chilli Mash Company was awarded Small Business of The Year Award at the News’ 2019 Business Excellence Awards.
Formed in 2016, the company produces chilli mash, puree and ferment, as well as being a manufacturing partner to a number of chilli sauce, kimchi and condiment producers, and a supplier of raw ingredients to the chilli industry.
Since being named Small Business of The Year, Chilli Mash Company has seen products used per week increase from between 2,500 and 3,500 to over 5,000.
Amazon-sold products have grown from 20 to over 100 and are now available in 11 countries, with the Carolina Reaper Chilli Ketchup being the third-best selling Ketchup on Amazon.
The company has also doubled their employees, and set up premises in Rwanda.
The award not only boosted sales and statistics, but also helped in ways that cannot be measured.
Chilli Mash Company business consultant, Stewart Woolston said: ‘As a small company, the award acts as an endorsement of your professionalism.
‘A visual indicator to stand out from the crowd that you’re doing things well, it helps bolster your credentials to potential and current clients.’
Co-founder and director of Chilli Mash, Natt Boarer said: ‘We’ve never been a company who searches for accolades, we’re more of a "get your head down and do it” business.
‘Initially goaded into applying by one of the team, we never expected to win. I would 100 per cent encourage others to apply because the hidden benefits of application reach far beyond kudos only. The mentorship we received post winning, along with the exposure it brought us, has been invaluable.’
There’s still time to enter. Applications close on May 14. It is free to enter and businesses can enter two categories. Firms can also put forward an unlimited number of apprentices in the Apprentice of the Year category.
Winners will be announced on July 8 at Portsmouth Guildhall.