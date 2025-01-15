C2U Gosport cic get Lottery funding

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

C2U Gosport cic havebeen given lottery funding of £117,374.00.

We are now able to help more people with thanks to #NationalLottery funding.

C2U Gosport CIC has been awarded 117,374.00 over the next two years to hep fund our projects.

We work hard to reduce social isolation, providing a warm space to sit and chat to others. We have tea, coffee, soup daily.

Christmas 2024

We support those struggling to make ends meet, through our daily food bank and Helping Hands Food Pantry. In addition we help to promote mental wellness, through Mindful Moments.

Supporting veterans and our community, based in Gosport High Street

Thank you to Debbie Howsam for all the blood sweat and tears doing all the paperwork and to Lucy from the National Lottery for all her advice and help getting the grant over the line

Gary Walker Managing Director said: "This really is fantastic news for C2U and the local community to be able to do so much more for the good people of Gosport.

C2U Gosport high street Food bank 5 days a week

"C2U has been open since April 2022 and has been well received for our food bank our wellbeing help and even our Christmas grotto (over 4000 children saw our grotto and Santa Christmas just gone).

"Lots of big plans for the year ahead can now happen," he added.