Signage has appeared for a potential new chocolate shop at a Portsmouth shopping centre.

Cadbury - which already has an outlet store at unit 81 Gunwharf Quays - appears to be developing a second unit next-door to the Haribo sweetshop that opened in November last year. Signage bearing the brand’s name and iconic logo appeared on the unit earlier this month. It is unclear if this means that the confectionery brand - which stocks Cadbury, Maynards Bassetts, Green & Blacks, Milka, Oreo, Daim, Fry’s, Toblerone and more - intends to shut its exisiting store, or if it marks a relocation of the shop.