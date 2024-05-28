Cadbury Gunwharf Quays: New signage appears for chocolate shop appears next to Haribo outlet

By Joe Buncle
Published 28th May 2024, 16:40 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Signage has appeared for a potential new chocolate shop at a Portsmouth shopping centre.

Cadbury - which already has an outlet store at unit 81 Gunwharf Quays - appears to be developing a second unit next-door to the Haribo sweetshop that opened in November last year. Signage bearing the brand’s name and iconic logo appeared on the unit earlier this month. It is unclear if this means that the confectionery brand - which stocks Cadbury, Maynards Bassetts, Green & Blacks, Milka, Oreo, Daim, Fry’s, Toblerone and more - intends to shut its exisiting store, or if it marks a relocation of the shop.

Gunwharf Quays has been approached for comment.

Related topics:CadburyGunwharf Quays

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.