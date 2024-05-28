Cadbury Gunwharf Quays: New signage appears for chocolate shop appears next to Haribo outlet
Cadbury - which already has an outlet store at unit 81 Gunwharf Quays - appears to be developing a second unit next-door to the Haribo sweetshop that opened in November last year. Signage bearing the brand’s name and iconic logo appeared on the unit earlier this month. It is unclear if this means that the confectionery brand - which stocks Cadbury, Maynards Bassetts, Green & Blacks, Milka, Oreo, Daim, Fry’s, Toblerone and more - intends to shut its exisiting store, or if it marks a relocation of the shop.
Gunwharf Quays has been approached for comment.
