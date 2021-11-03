Care home shows its support for grassroots girls’ football team
A FAREHAM care home is supporting a group of budding young footballers by helping to kit them out for the 2021/22 season.
Cams Ridge, in Portchester, is backing AFC Portchester Youth FC Under 14 girls’ football team.
Michelle Shann, manager of Cams Ridge, said: ‘At Cams Ridge, we believe it is important to keep our residents connected with the wider community.
‘Some are footie fans and, particularly with the increasing popularity of women’s football, we felt it would be good to help nurture future generations of female soccer players.
‘As a Fareham-based business, we know what a significant contribution grassroots sports, such as youth football teams, make to local life in Porchester.’
Lee Cook, coach for Portchester Youth FC, said: ‘We are extremely grateful to Cams Ridge for supporting our Under 14 Girls’ football squad.
‘Being involved in sport can help boost youngsters’ self-esteem, mental and physical wellbeing and teach them lessons that stand them in good stead for the rest of their lives.
‘We would not be able to do what we do without the support of external organisations such as Cams Ridge.’
Cams Ridge provides accommodation for up to 51 people aged 65-plus, who need nursing or personal care,
It is rated as good by the regulator, the Care Quality Commission.