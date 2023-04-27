The Shoe Inn in Shoe Lane, Exton, will go up against two other establishments at the upcoming Visit England awards. Tourism industry experts will be handpicking from 48 finalists across a range of categories.

The VisitEngland Awards showcase the very best of the country’s tourism industry – celebrating quality, innovation, best practice and exceptional customer service. Andrew Stokes, VisitEngland director, said: ‘This impressive list of finalists demonstrates the innovation and excellence thriving across England’s tourism industry.

‘The quality and number of applications also highlights the outstanding range of products and experiences on offer for both domestic and international visitors. We wish the finalists the very best of luck.’

