Charity night at The Akash in Southsea raises close to £1,000 for charity

The Akash, an award-winning restaurant in Albert Road, Southsea, held an evening of fundraising on Tuesday, April 25, in support of the Lord Mayor’s charities. The event was co-hosted by the Cllr Hugh Mason himself, and raised a grand total of more than £800.

During his mayoral year, Cllr Mason has been fundraising for a Hovermatt air transfer system for QA Hospital, and for the Honor Waite Help in Need charity. Aurora New Dawn, a charity that supports female victims of domestic violence, harassment and more, was also a beneficiary of the evening.

Chef Faz Forhad Ahmed with some popular dishes at the Akash. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Co-owner Faz Ahmed said: ‘The night went really well – the auction and raffle raised quite a bit of money for the charities, which we were delighted about.

‘With everything that’s going on in the world it can be hard work to raise money, no matter what charity you're doing it for, so we were more than happy to help out the Lord Mayor.

‘It’s important that we all do our bit to support good causes in the local area, and for everyone to enjoy themselves at the same time is definitely an added bonus.’

In between courses, there were performances from the Bollywood Society and DrumNation, before a raffle and auction from the Lord Mayor – which included a signed Portsmouth FC football.

The football alone raised an impressive £130.