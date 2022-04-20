Revitalise, at 105D Commercial Road, welcomed its first customers to their opening launch after 10 months in the planning.

It is the most ‘prominent’ and ‘high profile’ of the charity’s 16 shops and the biggest investment they’ve made in the area.

It comes just two months after Pompey legend Alan Knight opened its 15th store in Charlotte Street in Landport.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Retail development manager Julie O'Neill, shop manager Sallie-Ann Fard and assistant manager Callum Long.

And to mark the day, the team held a launch celebration with tea, cake and biscuits served outside the shop front with ‘more than 300’ having all ready visited the central store.

The ribbon at the shop was cut by the charity’s chief executive, Jan Tregelles and chairman, George Blunden, as they welcomed a ‘buzz’ of customers from 11am.

Andrew Pallister, head of retail at Revitalise, was thrilled about finally opening the shop which he says has a ‘fresh approach’.

Revitalise have opened their 'most prominent' shop to date at Commercial Road.

He said: ‘There’s a really nice feel to this store. It’s not as corporate and this one brings a big community feel to a big city.

‘For us this is a major move for our charity.

‘It's a bit more prominent. It's near the buses, opposite the old Natwest and Debenhams right in the city centre.

‘This shop will be the most high profile shop out of the 15 that we've all ready got.

Revitalise have opened their 'most prominent' shop to date at Commercial Road.

‘I’m from Portsmouth and that's why I was keen to get a shop here; because I think there's untapped potential.’

All proceeds from the shop will support disabled people and carers at Revitalise centres across the UK.

Donations will enable disabled people, carers and families to enjoy a relaxing break away at one of the three Revitalise centres across the country.

Revitalise sells clothes and shoes, bags, jewellery, books and CDs, toys, ornaments and items of good condition which can be put to good use.

The Commercial Road store cannot accept furniture donations due to limited space.

The shop is open 9am to 5pm Monday to Friday and 10am to 4pm on Sundays.