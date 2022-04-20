Food hygiene ratings: How 21 restaurants, takeaways, cafes and pubs in Havant fared in March

These scores were introduced to give people clear information about the hygiene standards, and paperwork, of each premises.

Local authorities carry out the inspections throughout the year.

Businesses are given a rating from 0 to 5, with the latter being the highest.

Here is what each one means:

5 – hygiene standards are very good.

4 – hygiene standards are good.

3 – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory.

2 – some improvement is necessary.

1 – major improvement is necessary.

0 – urgent improvement is required.

Here are the March food hygiene ratings for venues in Havant.

Shalimar in Waterlooville - 5 Shalimar Restaurant in Hambledon Parade, Waterlooville, received a five rating on March 31, according to the Food Standards Agency website.

Bay of Bengal in Hayling Island - 5 Bay of Bengal in Elm Grove, Hayling Island, received a five rating on March 30, according to the Food Standards Agency website.

Poppins in Waterlooville - 5 Poppins Restaurant in London Road, Waterlooville, received a five rating on March 29, according to the Food Standards Agency website.

Carousel Cafe in Hayling Island - 5 Carousel Cafe in Sea Front, Hayling Island, received a five rating on March 10, according to the Food Standards Agency website. Pictured: Sea Front in Hayling Island where Carousel Cafe is