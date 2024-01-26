Slim Chickens to officially open its doors in Gunwharf Quays today - here's when
Gunwharf Quays will be welcoming a brand new casual dining restaurant today - here's what you can expect.
Slim Chickens will be opening its doors to customers for the first time in Portsmouth at 12noon today (January 26). The opening marks the establishment of the chain's 50th venue and it has sites open across the globe.
To celebrate their opening, the first 30 diners will be treated to three of their best-selling chicken tenders, free of charge.
Richard Pigott, operations director of Slim Chickens, said: “Gunwharf Quay Portsmouth is a prime destination for us, and we are thrilled to establish ourselves in the heart of this waterfront city. With our made-to-order, fresh culinary creations, we provide the perfect pitstop for city dwellers, and our Slim Chickens app offers an array of enticing offers, with our app loyalty programme and weekly saver offers. We simply can't contain our excitement as we prepare to unlock the doors to Portsmouth.”
There is a range of chicken dishes on the menu at the new restaurant including buttermilk marinated tender meals, cooked-to-order crispy wing meals, best of both mix and match meals and sandwich meals. You can also expect a huge range of delicious dips and sides to tuck into.
The new venue will be opening up next to Bella Italia near the Spinnaker Tower.