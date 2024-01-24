Slim Chickens in Gunwharf Quays: Where will it be? When does it open? What is on the menu?
A sought-after American chicken restaurant will be opening its doors in Gunwharf Quays this week - but what is on the menu?
Slim Chickens was a concept that was established in 2003 in Arkansas when the owners, Tom Gordon and Greg Smart, found a niche in the market. The fast-casual chicken restaurant now has more than 100 locations across the World - and Hampshire is going to be added to the list. Here is everything we know about the opening:
When will Slim Chickens open?
Opening up on January 26, people visiting Slim Chickens will be able to tuck into a range of delicious meals.
Where will the new restaurant be located?
The brand new Slim Chickens restaurant will be located in Gunwharf Quays next to Bella Italia, near the Spinnaker Tower.
What is on the menu?
There is a range of chicken dishes on the menu at the new restaurant including buttermilk marinated tender meals, cooked-to-order crispy wing meals, best of both mix and match meals and sandwich meals.
The buttermilk marinated tender meals includes chick's which is formed of three tenders, the classic which comes with four tenders, the slim's which offers five tenders and the hungry meal which dishes up seven tenders. All of the meals come with Texas toast, seasoned fries, house sauces and a bottomless soft drink.
The cooked-to-order crispy wing meals offofferrs meals formed of either six, eight or ten wings.
The best of both mix and match meals gives customers the opportunity to have a combination of wings and tenders. You can either get three tenders and three wings in a meal or a meal consisting of five wings and five tenders - all of which come with the toast, chips, house sauces and a soft drink.
Slim Chickens also serves up chicken sandwich meals. Customers can choose between a hot buffalo sandwich which consists of buffalo sauce lettuce, pickles, fried onions and blue cheese sauce, a honey BBQ sandwich features cheddar Jack cheese and honey BBQ sauce or the classic chicken sandwich.
There are also plant-based options.
Salad and wrap meals are perfect options if you want something light and tasty. Slim's salad, Slim's wrap and the buffalo wrap are all on offer.
If you are extra hungry or want some sides to split, there's a whole list of delicious sides including fried pickles, coleslaw, fries, mac and cheese, tenders, wings, crispy fried onions, buffalo blue loaded fries and Texas toast.