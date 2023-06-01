Joseph Coelho, who was named Waterstones Children’s Laureate in 2022, will take out a book from a library in every local authority in the UK on his ‘Library Marathon’ tour.

The ambitious project aims to encourage people, young and old, to join their local library. Coelho will travel between Portsmouth and Plymouth on his ‘bamboo bike’, stopping at Southampton, Bournemouth, Poole, Dorset, and Torquay libraries during the trip. He is scheduled to arrive at North End Library in Gladys Avenue, Portsmouth at 9.30am on June 14.

The celebrated author will cycle across the South West on his 'bamboo bicycle'.

Joseph said: ‘As an avid cyclist, I can’t wait to gear up for the first bicycle leg of my Library Marathon tour. Libraries made me a writer and make communities thrive. They have been a vital part of my life: from living on estates where I had a library next door, to my first Saturday job, to working at the British Library whilst studying at UCL, to touring theatre shows designed to be performed in libraries.

‘I’m immensely grateful to libraries and the services they provide, so I want to use my platform as the Waterstones Children’s Laureate to champion these essential launchpads of learning. I want to hug every library, these miraculous institutions where new horizons line the shelves, where minds go to grow.’

Coelho has now visited 165 libraries across the UK as part of his tour. At his visit to the South West libraries in June, he will register for a library card, borrow a book, as well as read to and perform for the children in the library. Additionally, Coelho will pop into local Waterstones branches along his South West route to sign copies of his books. Following the completion of his bicycle tour, Coelho will return to the region in July to fully complete his South West schedule, with planned visits to Cornwall, Bristol, North Somerset, Somerset and South Gloucestershire.

The ‘Library Marathon’ will culminate in a special, public event at the British Library to mark National Libraries Week 2023.

Diana Gerald, chief executive of BookTrust added: ‘Libraries are essential community hubs for children and families and with the current cost of living crisis, can offer a safe and warm space, packed full of fabulous books that will inspire children of all ages on their reading journeys.

‘Sharing stories and reading together with children has been proven to bring children wide-ranging benefits that can positively affect their lives. If Joseph’s Library Marathon has inspired you to visit your own local library, talk to the librarians – they are experts and can support you to find books and stories that you and your child will enjoy reading together.’