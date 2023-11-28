Christmas arrives at Whiteley Shopping Centre as it launches seasonal celebrations
Visitors can enjoy a host of festive treats at the traditional Christmas market that will be at the centre until January 7 with stalls offering delicious bratwurst, irresistible cheeses and a variety of pick’n’mix sweets.
The centre will host a special visit from Santa Claus on December 17 and 23. Mr Claus will be based at the magical Christmas grotto located between WH Smiths and Quiz.
The centre will also welcome a selection of family-friendly characters to spread festive cheer among the local community. Sleepy Princess and American Captain will kick start the festive visits this weekend, with Mermaid Princess and Spider Hero due to visit on Saturday 9 December, and Snow Sisters and their Huggable Snowman friend visiting on the 2, 16 and 20 December.
The centre is also hosting a ‘Princess Day’ on 22 December, with Tower Princess and Glass Slipper Princess visiting between 11am and 4pm.
Mia Gordon, centre director for Whiteley, said: “Christmas is the most wonderful time of year, and we can’t wait to get our festivities underway this weekend. There is a real mix of seasonal activities and celebrations taking place over the next few weeks – with something for everyone to enjoy.”
Super-sized, festive baubles are now based in Town Square at the centre offering visitors the perfect seasonal selfie, whilst a Christmas carousel ride will be available to enjoy from 1 December.
The centre will also welcome children from Sound Pop Academy on 10 December from 12pm for a performance of festive favourites, as well as the Watlings Brass Band to get everyone in the spirit on 23 December from 4pm – 6pm.