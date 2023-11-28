Christmas arrives at Whiteley Shopping Centre as it launches seasonal celebrations

Christmas has officially arrived at Whiteley Shopping Centre as it launches its seasonal celebrations that will run throughout November and December.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Visitors can enjoy a host of festive treats at the traditional Christmas market that will be at the centre until January 7 with stalls offering delicious bratwurst, irresistible cheeses and a variety of pick’n’mix sweets.

READ NOW: Serious crash on Eastern Road

The centre will host a special visit from Santa Claus on December 17 and 23. Mr Claus will be based at the magical Christmas grotto located between WH Smiths and Quiz.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Whiteley Shopping Centre. Pic: Supplied/Jack Mansfield

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The centre will also welcome a selection of family-friendly characters to spread festive cheer among the local community. Sleepy Princess and American Captain will kick start the festive visits this weekend, with Mermaid Princess and Spider Hero due to visit on Saturday 9 December, and Snow Sisters and their Huggable Snowman friend visiting on the 2, 16 and 20 December.

The centre is also hosting a ‘Princess Day’ on 22 December, with Tower Princess and Glass Slipper Princess visiting between 11am and 4pm.

Mia Gordon, centre director for Whiteley, said: “Christmas is the most wonderful time of year, and we can’t wait to get our festivities underway this weekend. There is a real mix of seasonal activities and celebrations taking place over the next few weeks – with something for everyone to enjoy.”

Super-sized, festive baubles are now based in Town Square at the centre offering visitors the perfect seasonal selfie, whilst a Christmas carousel ride will be available to enjoy from 1 December.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad