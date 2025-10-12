Havant Garden Centre on Baryon Road has held a weekend of merry events after it opened its Christmas wonderland on Saturday, October 11. A number of excited shoppers queued outside waiting for the opening to get a chance to pick up some decorations for the upcoming celebrations.

To add to the merry atmosphere, a singer sung festive tunes and treats were handed out. The first 50 people through the door will be given a golden ticket which will give them access to exciting offers

“Alongside our expanded Fern Christmas range and a fantastic selection of gifts for all ages, we’re proud to host festive events that families can enjoy year after year. Whether you’re shopping for the perfect present, finding inspiration for your home, or making memories, there’s something special for everyone.”

Havant Garden Centre will be stocking a range of Christmas themed products including decorations, dazzling lights, and home accessories.

A number of festive events are also now available to book, including Santa meet and greets and dining experiences. Details can be found at https://www.britishgardencentres.com/events/?location=havant-garden-centre.

