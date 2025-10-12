Christmas comes early to Havant Garden Centre as festive department unveiled - in joyful and jolly pictures

By Joe Williams

Digital Reporter

Published 12th Oct 2025, 12:39 BST

The festive season has begun at a Hampshire garden centre as Santa cut the ribbon to unveil its Christmas department.

Havant Garden Centre on Baryon Road has held a weekend of merry events after it opened its Christmas wonderland on Saturday, October 11. A number of excited shoppers queued outside waiting for the opening to get a chance to pick up some decorations for the upcoming celebrations.

To add to the merry atmosphere, a singer sung festive tunes and treats were handed out. The first 50 people through the door will be given a golden ticket which will give them access to exciting offers

Sign up to free newsletters from The News - delivering the headlines to your email inbox

Ahead of the opening, centre manager Mathew Muscat said: “We are excited to welcome people into our centre and show off our team's hard work and inspirational, magical displays. Christmas at British Garden Centres is about so much more than decorations; it’s about bringing people together and making the season the best experience for everyone.

“Alongside our expanded Fern Christmas range and a fantastic selection of gifts for all ages, we’re proud to host festive events that families can enjoy year after year. Whether you’re shopping for the perfect present, finding inspiration for your home, or making memories, there’s something special for everyone.”

Havant Garden Centre will be stocking a range of Christmas themed products including decorations, dazzling lights, and home accessories.

A number of festive events are also now available to book, including Santa meet and greets and dining experiences. Details can be found at https://www.britishgardencentres.com/events/?location=havant-garden-centre.

The team at Havant Garden Centre - Pictured is Josh Brooks, Joy Hall, Sophie Agar, Santa, Matthew Muscat, Willow Robinson, Carla Fall.

1. Christmas arrives at Havant Garden Centre

The team at Havant Garden Centre - Pictured is Josh Brooks, Joy Hall, Sophie Agar, Santa, Matthew Muscat, Willow Robinson, Carla Fall. | Alec Chapman

Photo Sales
Festive dinosaurs on sale at Havant Garden Centre.

2. Christmas arrives at Havant Garden Centre

Festive dinosaurs on sale at Havant Garden Centre. | Alec Chapman

Photo Sales
Charlotte Sleep and Matthew Sleep with their children at the opening of Havant Garden Centre's new Christmas department.

3. Christmas at Havant Garden Centre

Charlotte Sleep and Matthew Sleep with their children at the opening of Havant Garden Centre's new Christmas department. | Alec Chapman

Photo Sales
Queues outside for the opening of the Christmas department at Havant Garden Centre.

4. Christmas at Havant Garden Centre

Queues outside for the opening of the Christmas department at Havant Garden Centre. | Alec Chapman

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:PeopleHavant
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice