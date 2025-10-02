A Garden centre is bringing the magic of Christmas to Hampshire early as it launches its festive department.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Havant Garden Centre on Barton Road will unveiling its Christmas department on Saturday, October 11 which promises to be packed full of magical displays. Father Christmas and his head elf will be on hand to cut the ribbon and begin the festive season at the garden centre which opened in March.

The opening of the Christmas wonderland will also have a singer performing festive tunes with treats also being handed out. In addition, the first 50 people through the door will be given a golden ticket which will give them access to exciting offers. More festivities will also be taking place on Sunday at 10am, making it a weekend packed full of cheer.

Havant Garden Centre will be launching its Christmas department on October 11 and 12. | British Garden Centres

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mathew Muscat, Centre Manager, said: “We are excited to welcome people into our centre and show off our team's hard work and inspirational, magical displays. Christmas at British Garden Centres is about so much more than decorations; it’s about bringing people together and making the season the best experience for everyone.

“Alongside our expanded Fern Christmas range and a fantastic selection of gifts for all ages, we’re proud to host festive events that families can enjoy year after year. Whether you’re shopping for the perfect present, finding inspiration for your home, or making memories, there’s something special for everyone.”

Havant Garden Centre will be stocking a range of Christmas themed products including decorations, dazzling lights, and home accessories.

A number of festive events are also now available to book, including Santa meet and greets and dining experiences. Details can be found at https://www.britishgardencentres.com/events/?location=havant-garden-centre.