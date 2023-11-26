News you can trust since 1877
Christmas in Hampshire: Gosport Christmas Market - see 8 pictures

The Gosport Christmas Market was a huge success with dozens of stalls selling festive treats.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 26th Nov 2023, 12:18 GMT
Updated 26th Nov 2023, 12:19 GMT

As part of the annual Christmas Light Switch-On event, which took place on November 25, there was also a big market full of local businesses.

The market saw the likes of Powder Monkey Brewing Company to Raw Honey Distillery and much more, there was something for everyone.

People in attendance could also treat themselves to some delicious food and drink, and Braai-B-Que boys offered a taste of South Africa.

Here are 8 pictures of the Christmas Market in Gosport:

Glitter galore from the stalls at the Gosport Christmas market. Picture: Mike Cooter (251123)

1. Gosport Christmas Market

Local brews from the Gosport based Powder Monkey Brewing Company. Picture: Mike Cooter (251123)

2. Gosport Christmas Market

Shane from Braai-B-Que boys brings a taste of South Africa to Gosport with his freshely cooked Boerewors. Picture: Mike Cooter (251123)

3. Gosport Christmas Market

Paul Jones and his selection of meads by Jonahs Mead. Picture: Mike Cooter (251123)

4. Gosport Christmas Market

