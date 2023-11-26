Christmas in Hampshire: Gosport Christmas Market - see 8 pictures
The Gosport Christmas Market was a huge success with dozens of stalls selling festive treats.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 26th Nov 2023, 12:18 GMT
Updated 26th Nov 2023, 12:19 GMT
As part of the annual Christmas Light Switch-On event, which took place on November 25, there was also a big market full of local businesses.
The market saw the likes of Powder Monkey Brewing Company to Raw Honey Distillery and much more, there was something for everyone.
People in attendance could also treat themselves to some delicious food and drink, and Braai-B-Que boys offered a taste of South Africa.
Here are 8 pictures of the Christmas Market in Gosport:
1 / 2