A catering business has launched it’s latest idea to serve up delicious crumble at the Gunwharf Quays Christmas Village.

Eva Pidgley, owner of Dimples Diner Catering, has been working with her daughter and staff members to launch Crumbelicious which is a new venture offering three permanent types of crumble alongside crumble specials.

The menu consists of rhubarb crumble, mixed winter berry crumble and apple and cinnamon crumble, all of which can be served with custard, cream, toasted marshmallow and creme brulee.

Crumbelicious is dishing up a range of delicious crumble treats at the Gunwharf Quays Christmas Village.

Since opening up in the Christmas village, the team has had a brilliant response and Eva is hoping to make this a permanent fixture to her company.

Eva said: “I have been in this business all my life and we are locally based. My family started up in Portsmouth many years ago and then we moved to Hayling Island.

"We have homemade crumble that we make from scratch. It smells fabulous in the kitchen and we have got a lot of options for people to choose from.

"We set ourselves a target last weekend and we beat it. It was quite quiet through the week but the weather hasn’t helped because that makes a difference but we just want to get it out there so everyone knows we are here.

"We are locals – we just want Portsmouth to come down and support us.”

