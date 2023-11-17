Christmas in Hampshire: Gunwharf Quays Christmas Village welcomes Crumbelicious
and live on Freeview channel 276
Crumbelicious is amongst many food vendors trading at the Christmas village which officially opened last weekend – but the team is offering up something a bit different this year.
Eva Pidgley, owner of Dimples Diner Catering, has been working with her daughter and staff members to launch Crumbelicious which is a new venture offering three permanent types of crumble alongside crumble specials.
The menu consists of rhubarb crumble, mixed winter berry crumble and apple and cinnamon crumble, all of which can be served with custard, cream, toasted marshmallow and creme brulee.
The team will also be dishing up a Christmas special next month which will be minced pie crumble and there are various options including vegan and gluten free items on the menu.
Since opening up in the Christmas village, the team has had a brilliant response and Eva is hoping to make this a permanent fixture to her company.
Eva said: “I have been in this business all my life and we are locally based. My family started up in Portsmouth many years ago and then we moved to Hayling Island.
"We have homemade crumble that we make from scratch. It smells fabulous in the kitchen and we have got a lot of options for people to choose from.
"We set ourselves a target last weekend and we beat it. It was quite quiet through the week but the weather hasn’t helped because that makes a difference but we just want to get it out there so everyone knows we are here.
"We are locals – we just want Portsmouth to come down and support us.”
The Christmas village is located in the Plaza at Gunwharf Quays and it has been a hit with shoppers for the past two years.
If you are looking to get a taste of what Crumbelicious is serving up, the village will be open until Sunday, December 31. Opening hours of the village are Sunday to Wednesday between 10am and 7pm, and Thursday to Saturday, between 10am and 8pm.