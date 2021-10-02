Christmas Radio launches in Portsmouth
IT MAY still be October, but fans of festive tunes will be able to listen to their favourite tracks around the clock as a new Christmas radio station has launched in Portsmouth.
Christmas Radio launched earlier this week and will be on air for three months on the Portsmouth DAB multiplex. It is on air until December 31.
Spokesman Gary Milchard said: ‘We at Christmas Radio believe that the country needs an uplift after the difficult times we’ve all faced over this past year or so, which is why we are pleased to be able to launch Christmas Radio to bring the festive cheer to Portsmouth and online across the UK.
‘We will be playing all those festive favourites, 24 hours-a-day, to get everyone into the festive spirit, as we head towards the Most Wonderful Time of the Year.’
Christmas Radio in Portsmouth and the surrounding areas is on DAB, or online at christmasradio.uk. It can also be found on TuneIn, or in by asking Alexa to ‘Play Christmas Radio’.