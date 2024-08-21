City centre shop could be demolished and replaced with new retail space and flats

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Plans have been unveiled to demolish a city centre shop and replace it with a new five storey building creating new homes and commercial space.

The two-storey building in Charlotte Street, which is currently occupied by ‘Ponden Home’ (Home Furnishings), would make way for a new part 3/4/5 storey building with flexible commercial space on ground floor and nine homes on the first to forth floor.

Under the proposals, the shop would continue to be accessed from Charlotte Street where a new frontage would be created, with access to the flats from Brewer Street. There will also be a new covered commercial/residential refuse and bike storage areas.

The planning application, submitted to Portsmouth Council Council, outlines that the site was once incorporated in the city’s ‘Northern Quarter’ scheme which aimed to bring about a huge boost to the city centre but has so far largely failed to come to fruition.

The existing commercial unit in Charlotte Street which would be demolished and replaced | Contributed

The applicant said that lapsed planning permission has previously been granted for the area, including this site, for retail and leisure space, 200 homes, a hotel and other facilities, meaning the principle of ‘tall buildings’ in the area has already been accepted in principle. This came after the demolition of the nearby Tricorn to make way for new development.

It comes as work is ongoing in the Charlotte Street area to create a new bus gate and bus lane to improve access to the city centre via public transport. Other recent improvements in the city centre include the introduction of new play equipment and benches to brighten up the area.

To view or comment on the proposals see Portsmouth City Council’s planning portal and search for application 24/00916/OUT