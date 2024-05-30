WATCH: Demolition of the Tricorn Centre in Portsmouth

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Love it or loathe it, the Tricorn Centre was an iconic and memorable building right in the middle of our city centre.

And the recent works in Charlotte Street to create a new bus gate have got us thinking about how much that part of the city has changed - as well as bringing back memories of that massive concreate structure which dominated the area.

I expect many of you can remember using this helter-skelter at the Tricorn car park.

We delved into our archives and have rediscovered this video (embedded within this story) taken by Steve Tate in 2004 of the Tricorn Centre just before it was demolished - and during the demolition work itself. Now the site is being used as a carpark, with only small remnants attached to the back of Argos still in place. It has brought back so many memories of joining round and round to get up to the top to park, and well as visiting the shops underneath.