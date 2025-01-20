Closing date for Dobbies in Havant confirmed - and that the site will be taken over

By Kelly Brown

Editor

Published 16th Jan 2025, 13:44 GMT
Updated 20th Jan 2025, 12:08 GMT
The closure date of a popular garden centre in Havant has been confirmed - with the site’s potential new owners remaining tight-lipped about its plans.

Dobbies in Barton's Road is set to close on Sunday, January 19 after the popular garden centre chain announced the closure of a number of its stores across the UK as it looks to establish a more stable financial footing.

Dobbies garden centre in Havant is due to close on Sunday, January 19Dobbies garden centre in Havant is due to close on Sunday, January 19
It has now confirmed that the location will be taken over by new owners, with its staff also transferring, however the company this is thought to be is remaining quiet about the site’s future.

A Dobbies spokesperson said: “Dobbies Garden Centres confirms that its Havant store is transferring to new ownership and is pleased to confirm that the in-store team will also transfer to the new operators.

“This follows approval of Dobbies’ restructuring plan in December 2024, which allows the business to focus on returning to sustainable profitability, unlock access to future investment and deliver a strong and well capitalised platform for the business going forward.”

As previously reported by The News, Havant was initially spared and not on the list of 17.

A huge sale has left the inside of the Havant store - which has a cafe and soft play centre on site - virtually empty, with signage taken down from outside the entrance and on the building itself.

Dobbies garden centre in Havant is due to close on Sunday, January 19 with its main outside signage now removedDobbies garden centre in Havant is due to close on Sunday, January 19 with its main outside signage now removed
Staff onsite have reportedly been telling customers the unit is being taken over by British Garden Centres, with its nearest branch currently in Pulborough in West Sussex. However the company has so far declined to comment and confirm that this is the case. It is believed the company will not fully acquire the site until the end of this month.

Meanwhile the Harbour Vets, which is inside the unit, has said it will continue to operate and remain open as normal despite the closure of the garden centre.

