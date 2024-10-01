Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A popular garden centre chain has announced the planned closure of a number of its stores across the UK as it looks to establish a more stable financial footing.

Plans have been revealed to shut 17 of Dobbies Garden Centres in a move which will hit 465 jobs. The closures will not affect the chains three Hampshire stores in Havant, Cadnam and Aldershot.

Dobbies Garden Centres said the proposed closures are part of a restructuring plan to help return the business to profit and reduce its rent bill. The plan, which will need approval by creditors, will see the firm shut 11 larger Dobbies sites and six Little Dobbies by the end of the year.

Sites will continue to operate as normal until the restructuring process is given the green light. The group said the closure will affect 465 workers, of which 82 are full-time, of the company's roughly 3,600 strong workforce.

Dobbies will also work with landlords in order to secure temporary rent reductions at nine further stores. It stressed that the process will not affect its suppliers.

The company said: "The restructuring plan, and other strategic initiatives, are expected to return Dobbies to sustainable profitability through site rationalisations, rent reductions and other tangible cost savings, securing its long-term future and allowing access to future investment.

"Thereafter, Dobbies will operate 60 stores and continue to play a key role in the market, working constructively with stakeholders and suppliers, and having an active and committed role in the communities in which it's based."

The full list of planned closures can be found below:

Larger stores:

-Altrincham, Greater Manchester

-Antrim, Northern Ireland

-Gloucester, Gloucestershire

-Gosforth, Newcastle-upon-Tyne

-Harlestone Heath, Northamptonshire

-Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire

-Inverness, Scotland

-King's Lynn, Norfolk

-Pennine, Huddersfield, West Yorkshire

-Reading, Berkshire

-Stratford-upon-Avon, Warwickshire

Little Dobbies:

Cheltenham, Gloucestershire

Chiswick, Greater London

Clifton ,Bristol

Richmond, Greater London

Stockbridge, Edinburgh, Scotland

Westbourne Grove, Greater London