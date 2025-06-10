A coach service between Portsmouth and Gatwick Airport is being revived providing a key transport option for holiday makers this summer.

From Friday, July 4 National Express is reviving its 206 service by introducing six journeys a day between Portsmouth and Gatwick, with some journeys reaching the airport in as little as 1 hour 35 minutes and fares from £13.60 one-way. The 206 will also serve Bournemouth and Southampton.

Ed Rickard, network director for National Express, said: “We are continuing to invest in our coach network and look forward to re-introducing our 206 service, providing faster journeys connecting customers between the South Coast and Gatwick.

“As the leading scheduled coach operator we’ve got the fastest coach services available between Portsmouth and Gatwick and fares from under £14 one-way, offering more affordable, convenient and reliable transport choices than any other operator.

“We’re making it easier than ever for savvy holidaymakers to make the most of the summer, whether that’s travelling to destinations here in good old Blighty or heading to the airport for somewhere further afield - with our brilliant coach drivers taking them right to the terminal door.”

Customers can expect a safe and comfortable experience on board, with leather reclining seats, free Wi-Fi on selected services, USB charging points and a generous luggage allowance of up to 20kg.

Visit www.nationalexpress.com to plan your journey and book tickets.