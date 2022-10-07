Members of its planning committee will consider the Brett Concrete Limited proposal for Flathouse Quay, which the firm said would help support local construction projects, when they meet on Wednesday due to the council's ownership of the site.

A report published ahead of the meeting says 'the development would improve the sustainability of the supply chain for the local construction projects and would reduce carbon emissions through reduced road traffic.'

Portsmouth's port Picture: Portico

Brett Concrete, the biggest independent firm of its kind in the country, already handles aggregates at the quay and said the ability for it to create concrete at the same site would reduce disruption and also air pollution.

‘Such a facility increases the range of products that can be supplied into the local construction market and reduces the need for concrete to be imported from further afield,’ a statement submitted with its application says. ‘[This will improve the] sustainability of the supply chain for local construction projects.’

Planning permission for a 'low level aggregates plant' was approved by the council in January. Brett said its batching plant, with silos up to 13m in height, would complement this.

‘The proposed development seeks to make best use of part of the existing port, enabling concrete to be produced close to the centre of Portsmouth, enabling developments in and around Portsmouth to source materials with reduced road transport distances,' the statement adds.

