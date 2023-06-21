Condor Ferries and Portsmouth International Port have secured a new ten-year-deal – cementing a long-term partnership.

These crossings are predominately for freight exports, carrying goods such as cars, building materials, food and drink supplies, clothing and utilities. With 95 per cent of goods consumed on the Channel Islands travelling through Portsmouth, the deal secures vital freight and passenger services.

Condor Ferries has renewed its partnership with Portsmouth International Port until 2033. Picture: Portsmouth City Council.

Ian Palacio, business development manager at Portsmouth International Port, said: ‘I'm delighted that we've signed this 10 year agreement with one of our longest standing customers. We are proud to play our part in providing these essential lifeline ferry service to the Channel Islands.

‘With the port's excellent location right next to the UK's motorway network, we look forward to working closely with Condor Ferries to continue to boost trade and tourism between the UK and the Channel Islands.’

Condor Ferries are expanding its fleet, with Condor Islander joining Commodore Clipper and Commodore Goodwill. The new ship will be a conventional passenger and freight vessel, and provide the company with even more capacity.

Councillor Gerald Vernon-Jackson, Portsmouth City Council's Cabinet Member with responsibility for the port added: ‘We have a long-standing bond with the Channel Islands here in Portsmouth, so I'm pleased to see that this relationship is on a firm footing for the future with this new deal.’

