The Pyramids on Southsea seafront has had a £2.5m makeover to create ‘Exploria’, a large play and bounce attraction.

Denmead-based Brymor Construction – a £85m turnover firm with more than 150 staff – remodelled the Clarence Esplanade part of the complex, which included the repurposing of its swimming pool to make space for the new attraction.

Pyramids – which opened in 1988 – is run by leisure and event operator BH Live on behalf of Portsmouth City Council.

Stephen Morton, chairman of Brymor Construction, said: ‘An extensive programme of remodelling has transformed the Pyramids.

‘Work was completed in two phases and included the removal and isolation of all swimming pool machinery, while allowing access to the centre’s gym and fitness facilities which remained open to the public.’

Mr Morton, who founded Brymor with wife Jan in 1987, added: ‘Although we serve multiple sectors across the south, it was an absolute pleasure to carry out this work on our doorstep for BH Live and Portsmouth City Council.

‘It means that the much-loved Pyramids has been updated from an ageing facility into a modern leisure centre which can be enjoyed by families for years to come, including many Brymor employees.’

Portsmouth City Council decided to revamp the Pyramids, including removal of the swimming pool, as the complex had become outdated and loss-making.

It included converting the swimming pool into a new play and bounce attraction with reception, locker rooms, toilets and café.

A specialist subcontractor was employed to build Exploria with play and bounce equipment including climbing frames, interactive play, and slides.

Mechanical and electrical services included the refurbishment of existing air handling units, new power systems and installation of solar shading to a high-level glazed atrium to prevent solar gain in the summer months.

Other elements included redecoration and maintenance with cleaning, duct cleaning and repairs.

Brymor operates in a wide range of sectors, including education, healthcare, hotel and leisure, façade rectification, infrastructure, commercial and industrial, defence, heritage, housing and retail.