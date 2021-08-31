Southsea restaurant workers at Becketts delighted as TV star Ross Kemp stops by
TELEVISION hard man and former Eastenders star Ross Kemp visited a Southsea restaurant and delighted workers by posing for a picture in the kitchen.
Becketts restaurant in Bellevue Terrace hosted TV star Ross last Thursday (August 26) evening.
The 57-year-old, best known for his role as Grant Mitchell in the BBC soap and for his hard-hitting documentaries, was having dinner with his production team after a day of filming in Portsmouth for a new documentary about shipwrecks, due to air next year.
After enjoying his medium filet steak, Ross was eager to speak to the kitchen workers and to personally thank the head chef for a great meal.
Becketts general manager Terence Carvalho spoke highly of the star.
He said: ‘There were a few customers who were very excited, he was happy to take pictures with people and he said hello to the whole team.’
Terence said that although Ross was staying overnight at the nearby Holiday Inn, he said he hopes to stay at the Becketts hotel the next time he visits.
Becketts Southsea has also recently joined forces with Emsworth-based environmental charity Final Straw Foundation in a new partnership. The bar, restaurant and hotel will support the charity with its beach cleans, both financially and by sending staff down to the seafront to muck in.