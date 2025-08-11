The building of a new Havant supermarket is continuing at pace with the roof and solar panels now in place.

The new Lidl is set to open on Purbrook Way later this year and is being built over 2,185 square metres next to the existing B&Q. Aerial footage shows the latest developments with The News showing the store’s framework in place last month in what was a major milestone.

The progress since has been significant with the roof now in place along with solar panels. Once complete, the new Lidl will have 110 car parking spaces and is expected create 40 full time jobs.

The latest progress can be see in the video embedded in this article.