Many of us are proud to live in a city which boasts world class attractions like Spinnaker Tower, Portsmouth Historic Dockyard and the D-Day Story museum – but when was the last time you paid them a visit? We’ve put together a list of some of the best Portsmouth tourist attractions that we think everyone should visit – not just visitors to the city.
1. Portsmouth tourist attractions
These incredible tourist attractions are often overlooked by locals.Picture: Marcin Jedrysiak Photo: Marcin Jedrysiak
2. Spinnaker Tower
Portsmouth’s iconic landmark, one of the South Coast’s leading tourist attractions and has fantastic views across the Solent - just don't look down when you walk over the glass floor if you don't like heights! More details at: www.spinnakertower.co.uk.Pictured is Portsmouth Harbour and the Spinnaker Tower. Photo: Marcin Jedrysiak
3. Clarence Pier
Clarence Pier Amusement Park in Southsea is home to three arcades, and a Wimpy restaurant, alongside a number of classic fairground rides and a crazy golf course. Photo: National World
4. South Parade Pier - Southsea
A nostalgic stroll along South Parade Pier in Southsea, complete with incredible ocean views at the end, makes it a fantastic place to visit in Portsmouth. Photo: France Vigay