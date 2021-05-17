14 photos as pubs, restaurants and cafes reopen across the Portsmouth area
Residents have been making the most of the latest easing of lockdown measures across the Portsmouth area today.
Indoor hospitality, including pubs, restaurants and cafes, have reopened.
Museums, theatres, cinemas, bowling alleys and other entertainment venues are also allowed to open again.
It is the first time in 2021 that they have been able to open, as the city was under tier four restrictions over Christmas prior to the start of the third lockdown.
We have had photographers out and about across Portsmouth and the surrounding towns today.
Here are some of our best photos.
Make sure to click through all the pages of the gallery.
