14 photos as pubs, restaurants and cafes reopen across the Portsmouth area

Indoor hospitality, including pubs, restaurants and cafes, have reopened.

Museums, theatres, cinemas, bowling alleys and other entertainment venues are also allowed to open again.

It is the first time in 2021 that they have been able to open, as the city was under tier four restrictions over Christmas prior to the start of the third lockdown.

We have had photographers out and about across Portsmouth and the surrounding towns today.

Here are some of our best photos.

Make sure to click through all the pages of the gallery.

Shagl Osman and manager Khaled Sleman at Cafe Nut Staff Shagl Osman and manager Khaled Sleman excited to serve indoors in cafe Nut, North End, Portsmouth.

Clive Sutton and Ian Noble shaking hands Friends veteran Clive Sutton and Ian Noble get together in Cafe Nut, Portsmouth.

Janine Findlay with mum, Wendy Findlay Janine Findlay with mum, Wendy Findlay at Cafe Nut, North End, Portsmouth.

Manager Khaled Sleman excited to serve indoors in cafe Nut Manager Khaled Sleman excited to serve indoors in cafe Nut, North End, Portsmouth.