Friends veteran Clive Sutton and Ian Noble get together in Cafe Nut, Portsmouth. Picture: Habibur Rahman

14 photos as pubs, restaurants and cafes reopen across the Portsmouth area

Residents have been making the most of the latest easing of lockdown measures across the Portsmouth area today.

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
Monday, 17th May 2021, 3:43 pm
Updated Monday, 17th May 2021, 3:48 pm

Indoor hospitality, including pubs, restaurants and cafes, have reopened.

Museums, theatres, cinemas, bowling alleys and other entertainment venues are also allowed to open again.

It is the first time in 2021 that they have been able to open, as the city was under tier four restrictions over Christmas prior to the start of the third lockdown.

MORE: Live updates as lockdown is eased again in Portsmouth

We have had photographers out and about across Portsmouth and the surrounding towns today.

Here are some of our best photos.

Make sure to click through all the pages of the gallery.

You can subscribe here for unlimited access to our online coverage, including Pompey, for 27p a day.

1. Shagl Osman and manager Khaled Sleman at Cafe Nut

Staff Shagl Osman and manager Khaled Sleman excited to serve indoors in cafe Nut, North End, Portsmouth. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Photo: habibur rahman

Buy photo

2. Clive Sutton and Ian Noble shaking hands

Friends veteran Clive Sutton and Ian Noble get together in Cafe Nut, Portsmouth. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Photo: habibur rahman

Buy photo

3. Janine Findlay with mum, Wendy Findlay

Janine Findlay with mum, Wendy Findlay at Cafe Nut, North End, Portsmouth. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Photo: Habibur Rahman

Buy photo

4. Manager Khaled Sleman excited to serve indoors in cafe Nut

Manager Khaled Sleman excited to serve indoors in cafe Nut, North End, Portsmouth. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Photo: Habibur Rahman

Buy photo
Next Page
Page 1 of 4